Report: Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson Cleared to Return from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has reportedly been cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be eligible to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Robinson has tested negative for five consecutive days after being identified as a high-risk close contact of someone who had a positive test.

