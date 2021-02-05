Report: Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson Cleared to Return from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Report: Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson Cleared to Return from Reserve/COVID-19 ListFebruary 5, 2021
Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has reportedly been cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be eligible to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Robinson has tested negative for five consecutive days after being identified as a high-risk close contact of someone who had a positive test.
