    Report: Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson Cleared to Return from Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has reportedly been cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be eligible to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. 

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Robinson has tested negative for five consecutive days after being identified as a high-risk close contact of someone who had a positive test. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.    

