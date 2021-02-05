Derrick Henry: Deshaun Watson Trade out of AFC South Would Be Appreciated

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reiterated Friday he'd be happy to see the Houston Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson out of the AFC South.

Henry discussed the rumors surrounding Watson's reported trade request during an appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football:

"I think it would make it a little bit easier to play them. The last two games we played them, it came down to the wire. Just the type of player he is, one of the best players in the league. He's the one that gets them going, and it's been that way since playing in college; we actually played for the national championship and it was a tough game then. I don't really know the whole situation really, but whatever occurs to him, I wish him the best.

"But if he wanted to go the NFC or go somewhere out west or anywhere else than the AFC South, we'd definitely appreciate it."

Henry made similar comments last week, saying on the Dan Patrick Show that Watson's desire to leave Houston was a "good thing for us."

