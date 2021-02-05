Jake Paul Says Floyd Mayweather 'Afraid to Risk His Legacy' in Sanctioned Fight

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Jake Paul has his sights set on getting Floyd Mayweather Jr. to fight him in an official boxing match.

The controversial YouTube personality told TMZ Sports that Mayweather won't fight him in a sanctioned bout out of fear.

"I'm 2-0 with two KOs with pro fights," Paul said. "If Floyd wants to do these exhibitions, ya know ... cool! But I'm a real fighter. He has to take me seriously, and I think the reason he wants to do these exhibitions is because he's afraid to risk his legacy of his 50-0 record in case he were to lose."

Mayweather was expected to make his return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Paul's older brother, Logan, on Feb. 20.

It was announced this week that the fight has been postponed to an unspecified future date.

"After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we're hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details," Fanmio founder and CEO Solomon Engel said in a statement, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Mayweather wrote on Instagram that his plans for 2021 include "several exhibitions." He teased a potential fight against Jake Paul if Paul can defeat Ben Askren on April 17.

Askren, the former Bellator welterweight champion, is moving from mixed martial arts to boxing for his bout with Paul.

Paul had his first two professional boxing matches last year. He defeated fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib in January 2020 and followed it up with a second-round knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson last November.