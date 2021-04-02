    Trae Young Out for Hawks vs. Pelicans Because of Knee Injury

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is shown against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will miss at least one game because of a knee injury.

    The Hawks announced that Young has been ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with soreness in his left knee. 

    Young played 35 minutes in Thursday's double-overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. He finished the game with 28 points and 12 assists. 

    Injuries haven't been a big problem for Young throughout his NBA career. The third-year guard missed eight games in his first two seasons. 

    So far this season, Young has appeared in 46 of Atlanta's first 48 games. The 22-year-old missed the Hawks' 112-91 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 4 with a calf injury. 

    Young has been the driving force behind the Hawks offense since his rookie season in 2018-19. He is averaging 25.5 points and 9.6 assists per game, in addition to shooting a career-high 36.3 percent from three-point range. 

    The Hawks have dealt with their share of injuries, notably to key free-agent additions Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic. That duo has only played 59 games combined. 

    Atlanta has played better of late with 10 wins in 14 games since Nate McMillan was named interim head coach on March 1 after Lloyd Pierce was fired. 

    Until Young is able to return, the Hawks will turn to Lou Williams as the starter at point guard. 

