Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021: The Weeknd Odds, Info for Chiefs vs. Bucs

Every year, the Super Bowl halftime show features one or multiple top music artists in an exciting concert put on for the fans in attendance and the millions watching on TV.

For Super Bowl LV on Sunday, pop megastar The Weeknd performing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, during halftime of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are always plenty of prop bets to make ahead of the Super Bowl, including some pertaining to the halftime show, and this year is no different. Bettors are trying to predict what will happen once The Weeknd takes the stage to perform some of his top hits in a 13-minute performance.

JJ De La Torre of Sports Betting Dime recently highlighted a list of the top halftime props for Super Bowl LV, and we'll break down some of them here.

First, one popular halftime prop bet features trying to predict whether there will be any guest performers during the show. It's happened in the past, like when Beyonce reunited with the rest of Destiny's Child at Super Bowl XLVII.

There are prop bets on whether The Weeknd could be joined by Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Drake and more.

But The Weeknd is making it easy for bettors. During an interview with NFL Network, he shared that he won't be joined by any other musical guests during his performance. It's always possible that he's covering up a big secret, but taking the pandemic into consideration, it seems probable The Weeknd will be a solo act on Sunday night.

"I've been reading a lot of rumors—I wouldn't bet on it," The Weeknd said during the interview. "There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there's no special guests, no."

Which song will The Weeknd open his performance with? The betting favorite is his 2019 hit "Blinding Lights" with odds of +180 (bet $100 to win $180). However, that song also has strong odds of being his closing song at -240 (bet $240 to win $100).

There are plenty of other songs that The Weeknd could open and close with, but it wouldn't be surprising for him to use "Blinding Lights" in one of those spots considering how popular the song has been over the past year.

There's also a prop bet to make regarding what color jacket The Weeknd will be wearing at the start of his performance: black (+180), red (+180), blue (+500), white (+500) or purple (+850).

Will The Weeknd have any wardrobe changes? Will he perform more than eight songs or fewer? Bets can also be made there.

Regardless of how things unfold (and whether bettors will be able to cash in with their predictions), it should be an entertaining show. The Weeknd even put up $7 million to make sure the performance is what he wanted it to be, according to Katie Bain of Billboard.

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," The Weeknd said, per Bain.

So The Weekend should at least provide entertainment, even if bettors aren't able to correctly predict what happens. And if they do, then it will make Sunday's halftime spectacle an even more entertaining show.