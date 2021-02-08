    NFL Draft 2021: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

    Maurice Moton@@MoeMotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    NFL Draft 2021: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

    0 of 4

      Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

      While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan a championship parade after their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the rest of the NFL looks toward offseason plans. 

      Starting in March, teams will address their roster needs during free agency. However, we'll fast-forward to April's draft since general managers, coaches and scouts have likely started to put together their big boards.

      This year, prospects won't go to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they'll have an opportunity to work out at their school's pro day. As always, teams will lean heavily on film study and interviews to evaluate players.

      Following Super Bowl LV, we have the selection order of the draft. Let's go through the first round and three of the top prospects in the 2021 class.

    1st-Round Draft Order

    1 of 4

      Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence
      Clemson quarterback Trevor LawrenceGerald Herbert/Associated Press

      1. Jacksonville Jaguars

      2. New York Jets

      3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

      4. Atlanta Falcons

      5. Cincinnati Bengals

      6. Philadelphia Eagles

      7. Detroit Lions

      8. Carolina Panthers

      9. Denver Broncos

      10. Dallas Cowboys

      11. New York Giants

      12. San Francisco 49ers

      13. Los Angeles Chargers

      14. Minnesota Vikings

      15. New England Patriots

      16. Arizona Cardinals

      17. Las Vegas Raiders

      18. Miami Dolphins

      19. Washington Football Team

      20. Chicago Bears

      21. Indianapolis Colts

      22. Tennessee Titans

      23. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

      24. Pittsburgh Steelers

      25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

      26. Cleveland Browns

      27. Baltimore Ravens

      28. New Orleans Saints

      29. Green Bay Packers

      30. Buffalo Bills

      31. Kansas City Chiefs

      32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Draft order provided by Tankathon.

    QB Zach Wilson, BYU

    2 of 4

      George Frey/Associated Press

      Among draft analysts, the debates start after the No. 1 overall pick.

      Most projections will list Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as the selection for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who need a franchise quarterback. The New York Jets can shake up the draft with a trade if they decide to build around Sam Darnold.

      If Gang Green isn't sold on Darnold, general manager Joe Douglas will likely pick between Ohio's State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson.

      Throughout the collegiate season, Ohio State receives a lot of air time, so Fields garnered more spotlight than Wilson, but the latter also turned the heads of those who watched him. 

      According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson threw an accurate pass on 72 percent of his attempts that went 20 or more yards downfield.

      Wilson possesses the traits that teams look for in a franchise signal-caller. Oftentimes, he used his legs to buy time in the pocket and threw into tight windows. The BYU product can move the ball with big plays through the air and has the ability to survive behind an offensive line with some holes because of his mobility. 

      Wilson can finish drives if necessary. He scored 10 rushing touchdowns during the 2020 term. 

      If the Jets move on from Darnold, don't pen Fields' name in the No. 2 slot. Wilson has the athletic tools and arm talent to lead a modern-day offense.

    WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

    3 of 4

      Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

      DeVonta Smith went to Mobile, Alabama, for Senior Bowl week, but he didn't participate in the weigh-ins. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who coached the National Team for the Senior Bowl game, isn't concerned with the Alabama receiver's measurements, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread.

      "If you're a good player—I mean, you can nitpick all you want about a guy's size—good players are good players are good players," Flores said. "I think we all can see that, and this guy's a very good player. He made a lot of plays in college, he made a lot of plays in the big games—biggest games of the year."

      Alabama's official website lists Smith at 6'1", 175 pounds, though as we all saw, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner can still beat defenders with his route-running prowess. Once Smith has a step on a defensive back, he'll secure the ball with reliable hands in the open field or within a crowded space. 

      As a collegian, Smith only dropped 2.9 percent of his targets, per Pro Football Focus.

      Smith doesn't have the size or straight-line speed that jumps off the screen, but he's smooth with his movements and knows how to set himself up for a big play downfield. The senior wideout averaged 16.9 yards per catch through four terms at Alabama.

    CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

    4 of 4

      Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

      Caleb Farley could hear his name called before any other defensive player in the draft.

      If a team that picks within the top 10 needs a playmaker for its front seven, Penn State's Micah Parsons may come off the board before Farley. However, in a pass-happy league, clubs could lean toward a lead cornerback.

      At 6'2", 207 pounds, Farley has the ideal size along with the ball production to become a top-10 pick in April. He has distinct confidence in his technique. As the game goes on, the Virginia Tech product almost ran the routes for the receiver before breaking up a pass. According to Pro Football Focus, quarterbacks logged a 26.8 passer rating when they targeted him.

      Through two collegiate seasons, Farley recorded 19 pass breakups and six interceptions as the Hokies' lead cover man. 

      Farley doesn't take many false steps and has a fluid backpedal. Although he's not the best tackler, the big-bodied cornerback will give great effort in run defense.