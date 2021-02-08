NFL Draft 2021: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

NFL Draft 2021: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super BowlFebruary 8, 2021
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan a championship parade after their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the rest of the NFL looks toward offseason plans.
Starting in March, teams will address their roster needs during free agency. However, we'll fast-forward to April's draft since general managers, coaches and scouts have likely started to put together their big boards.
This year, prospects won't go to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they'll have an opportunity to work out at their school's pro day. As always, teams will lean heavily on film study and interviews to evaluate players.
Following Super Bowl LV, we have the selection order of the draft. Let's go through the first round and three of the top prospects in the 2021 class.
1st-Round Draft Order
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draft order provided by Tankathon.
QB Zach Wilson, BYU
Among draft analysts, the debates start after the No. 1 overall pick.
Most projections will list Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as the selection for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who need a franchise quarterback. The New York Jets can shake up the draft with a trade if they decide to build around Sam Darnold.
If Gang Green isn't sold on Darnold, general manager Joe Douglas will likely pick between Ohio's State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson.
Throughout the collegiate season, Ohio State receives a lot of air time, so Fields garnered more spotlight than Wilson, but the latter also turned the heads of those who watched him.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson threw an accurate pass on 72 percent of his attempts that went 20 or more yards downfield.
Wilson possesses the traits that teams look for in a franchise signal-caller. Oftentimes, he used his legs to buy time in the pocket and threw into tight windows. The BYU product can move the ball with big plays through the air and has the ability to survive behind an offensive line with some holes because of his mobility.
Wilson can finish drives if necessary. He scored 10 rushing touchdowns during the 2020 term.
If the Jets move on from Darnold, don't pen Fields' name in the No. 2 slot. Wilson has the athletic tools and arm talent to lead a modern-day offense.
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DeVonta Smith went to Mobile, Alabama, for Senior Bowl week, but he didn't participate in the weigh-ins. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who coached the National Team for the Senior Bowl game, isn't concerned with the Alabama receiver's measurements, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread.
"If you're a good player—I mean, you can nitpick all you want about a guy's size—good players are good players are good players," Flores said. "I think we all can see that, and this guy's a very good player. He made a lot of plays in college, he made a lot of plays in the big games—biggest games of the year."
Alabama's official website lists Smith at 6'1", 175 pounds, though as we all saw, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner can still beat defenders with his route-running prowess. Once Smith has a step on a defensive back, he'll secure the ball with reliable hands in the open field or within a crowded space.
As a collegian, Smith only dropped 2.9 percent of his targets, per Pro Football Focus.
Smith doesn't have the size or straight-line speed that jumps off the screen, but he's smooth with his movements and knows how to set himself up for a big play downfield. The senior wideout averaged 16.9 yards per catch through four terms at Alabama.
CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
Caleb Farley could hear his name called before any other defensive player in the draft.
If a team that picks within the top 10 needs a playmaker for its front seven, Penn State's Micah Parsons may come off the board before Farley. However, in a pass-happy league, clubs could lean toward a lead cornerback.
At 6'2", 207 pounds, Farley has the ideal size along with the ball production to become a top-10 pick in April. He has distinct confidence in his technique. As the game goes on, the Virginia Tech product almost ran the routes for the receiver before breaking up a pass. According to Pro Football Focus, quarterbacks logged a 26.8 passer rating when they targeted him.
Through two collegiate seasons, Farley recorded 19 pass breakups and six interceptions as the Hokies' lead cover man.
Farley doesn't take many false steps and has a fluid backpedal. Although he's not the best tackler, the big-bodied cornerback will give great effort in run defense.