NFL Draft 2021: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

2 of 4

George Frey/Associated Press

Among draft analysts, the debates start after the No. 1 overall pick.

Most projections will list Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as the selection for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who need a franchise quarterback. The New York Jets can shake up the draft with a trade if they decide to build around Sam Darnold.

If Gang Green isn't sold on Darnold, general manager Joe Douglas will likely pick between Ohio's State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson.

Throughout the collegiate season, Ohio State receives a lot of air time, so Fields garnered more spotlight than Wilson, but the latter also turned the heads of those who watched him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson threw an accurate pass on 72 percent of his attempts that went 20 or more yards downfield.

Wilson possesses the traits that teams look for in a franchise signal-caller. Oftentimes, he used his legs to buy time in the pocket and threw into tight windows. The BYU product can move the ball with big plays through the air and has the ability to survive behind an offensive line with some holes because of his mobility.

Wilson can finish drives if necessary. He scored 10 rushing touchdowns during the 2020 term.

If the Jets move on from Darnold, don't pen Fields' name in the No. 2 slot. Wilson has the athletic tools and arm talent to lead a modern-day offense.