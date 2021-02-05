Fantasy Football 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Super Bowl 55

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The start of any daily fantasy football lineup build for Super Bowl 55 is fairly easy.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are must-start options given how often they receive the ball from Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

If you believe the Chiefs will replicate their Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a lineup stack with Mahomes, Hill and Kelce would make sense.

But to place high in any contest, you need to discover one or two undervalued gems to partner any of the top names on either roster.

That strategy could be altered by the availability of a depth piece in each offense, such as Sammy Watkins for the Chiefs and Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate.

Super Bowl 55 DFS Advice

Use 1 or Both of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There is no reason to overthink the first part of your DFS roster build.

Hill and Kelce both recorded back-to-back 100-yard games against the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, and they are expected to be targeted plenty on Sunday.

Kelce's postseason history suggests he may be the better play of the two. He caught six balls for 43 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl 54 and has three 100-yard outings in his last five postseason games.

Additionally, the Kansas City tight end has found the end zone on seven occasions in the last two postseasons. He is coming off a multi-touchdown game against the Bills.

Hill owns three consecutive 100-yard showings in the playoffs, but he has not scored in any of those games.

Hill's last postseason score came in the AFC Championship Game win over the Tennessee Titans in which he made two trips to the end zone.

However, Hill achieved more success in Week 12 against the Bucs, as he set a single-game career high in receiving yards with 269. Kelce had eight catches for 82 yards in the 27-24 victory.

If you choose both stars, you will need to do some tight budgeting with your back-end roster spots, but a dual start could be well worth it if they torch another opposing defense.

Utilize Cameron Brate As Value Piece

Brate has been the more successful of Tampa Bay's two tight ends in the postseason.

The veteran tight end has brought in 11 catches for 149 yards and a score in the victories over the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

In the first two rounds, Brate's four catches and 50-plus-yard performances made up for his lack of a touchdown.

The opposite happened in the NFC Championship Game, as he scored to make up for 19 receiving yards on three receptions.

The trust Tom Brady has displayed in Brate should convince you to make him a value play in support of any top players that are chosen for your lineups. Brate was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "he plans to play."

Brate may not receive as much attention as he deserves because Rob Gronkowski starred in previous Super Bowls, but he has not had more than two catches in the last five games.

Watkins would be the value play from Kansas City's perspective, but he is facing a race to get his calf ready for Sunday. The wide receiver was limited in practice on Thursday, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.

If Watkins is healthy, he could be a value choice over Brate since he totaled 98 yards on five catches in Super Bowl 54 and earned over 60 yards in each of his last five postseason appearances.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.