Super Bowl Squares: Setup Guide, Rules and Strategy for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

If you're a football fan, then you are excited for Sunday. That's when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

However, your friends may not be quite the same level of fanatic. Perhaps they will be watching the Super Bowl for the commercials or to stay in the loop with others. Those types of viewers likely aren't betting on the game and may not have a rooting interest.

If that's the case, then perhaps you're interested in setting up Super Bowl squares for your virtual watch party or small, socially-distanced get together. It's a game that requires little football knowledge and gives everybody participating a fairly random chance to win some money.

For those not familiar with Super Bowl squares, here's how it works.

Set up a board with 10 rows and 10 columns, numbering each from 0-9. Label one axis for the Chiefs and the other for the Buccaneers. So, there will be 100 total squares, each of which should be sold for a set dollar amount (which can be as low as $1 or $5, or it can be more for high rollers).

Let people buy squares until all 100 are taken. Obviously, the more squares a person buys, the greater chance they'll end up having of winning one of the prizes.

Winners are awarded at the end of each quarter, based on the second digit of each team's score. For example, if the Chiefs are leading 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, then the winner will be the person with the square of Chiefs 0 and Buccaneers 7.

Prizes can also be handed out based on the score, using the same system, at the ends of the second, third and fourth quarters.

It mostly takes luck to end up winning a prize, but some numbers are smarter to take than others. It's usually wise to take squares that feature 0, 3 or 7, especially because the first quarter can be low-scoring. But with touchdowns, field goals, extra points, two-point conversions and safeties, it's possible that any numbers could end up being winning squares.

Here's what the scores looked like at the end of each quarter in Super Bowl LIV last year:

First quarter: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3

Second quarter: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10

Third quarter: 49ers 20, Chiefs 10

Fourth quarter: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

The best strategy? Don't put too much thought into it, pick some random squares and have fun. Enjoy the Super Bowl, and perhaps the scores will line up in a way that can make you one of the winners in your squares game.

If you need a board to help you get started, there is one available on PrintYourBrackets.com.