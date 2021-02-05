Super Bowl Odds 2021: Prop Bets List for National Anthem, Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Two of the most stressful minutes for Super Bowl bettors occur before the game even kicks off.

The national anthem over/under prop has long been a favorite and unique prop to wager on before the action starts on the gridiron.

Super Bowl 55 will have a rare combination of recording artists to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," with Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performing a duet.

The over/under on the national anthem is set at one minute and 59 seconds, and there are also some prop bets you can take in comparison to the opening ceremony that could be solid parlay pieces.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Full list of props can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.



There is a small sample size of past performances from Sullivan that should be a good starting point when considering your bet.

According to Matt Lutovsky of Sporting News, she previously sang the national anthem at an outdoor NHL game and a Philadelphia 76ers home contest, with both renditions lasting less than two minutes.

However, a duet with Church could throw a new wrinkle into your research. It could hit the over because the two artists will be going back and forth with the lines from "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The last national-anthem duet at the Super Bowl occurred in 2006, when Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville went over the two-minute mark by eight seconds. In fact, the over has been the trend in the last few years, as it hit on five of the last six performances.

Some sportsbooks will offer prop bets or special parlays to go along with the typical singular wager on the length of the song.

At DraftKings, there is a bet asking if any scoring drive will last shorter than the national anthem. Yes pays out at -335 (bet $335 to win $100), while No carries +250 odds (bet $100 to win $250).

When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, the AFC champion needed one play to create its first touchdown, a 75-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

Tampa Bay needed two minutes and seven seconds in the fourth quarter to drive 73 yards, which resulted in a Tom Brady scoring pass to Mike Evans.

If the national anthem goes over two minutes, there is a chance for the Chiefs or Bucs to score within that time frame.

Hill's speed should be the top asset in the prop's favor since he has the best ability on the two rosters to break loose for a long gain that turns in a quick touchdown.

If you believe there will be a short scoring drive, you should try to parlay Yes with another option with lower odds to get a better price.

But if you think most of the scoring drives will take longer than two minutes and 10 seconds, you can get a great price with a No option at +250.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

