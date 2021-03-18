    Ex-Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Bills

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    Alerted 26m ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Mitchell Trubisky will get a fresh start to his career after agreeing to a deal with the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Trubisky agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

    Trubisky spent the past four years with the Chicago Bears after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

    While he showed impressive flashes during this stretch, he failed to find any consistency, and his starting job was repeatedly in question. He was benched for Nick Foles for nearly half the 2020 season before regaining his role down the stretch, finishing with 2,055 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 appearances.

    Over his first four years, the 26-year-old has 10,609 passing yards with 64 passing touchdowns plus eight rushing touchdowns.

    At his best, Trubisky has shown the ability to impact a game with his arm and legs.

    He finished the 2018 season with a 71.0 QBR, third-best in the NFL, while helping the Bears to an 11-3 record as a starter. He also rushed for a career-high 421 yards on his way to his only Pro Bowl appearance.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Things haven't been quite as good since, although he did improve his accuracy in 2020, completing 67 percent of his passes.

    While the Bears will go in a new direction in 2021 after agreeing to a deal with Andy Dalton, Trubisky will get a chance to restart his career with the Bills.

    Head coach Sean McDermott will try to unlock the quarterback's talent that was on display entering the NFL, potentially getting a steal in free agency.

    The Bills are set with Josh Allen as their starting quarterback. Jake Fromm and Webb Davis were their backups prior to Trubisky's agreement. 

    Trubisky can compete to be the No. 2 quarterback during training camp and the preseason. He's got similar athletic traits to Allen, particularly with his ability to move out of the pocket, so Buffalo is as good a landing spot for the 26-year-old to play in 2021. 

    Related

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Trubisky to Chicago. Kenyan Drake to Vegas. @Gagnon reacts to all the day's free-agent signings ➡️

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      NFL announces media rights changes including moving TNF exclusively to Amazon as part of 11-year deal ➡️

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Andy Dalton Is QB1

      Bears' new QB says he came to Chicago to be the starter: 'They told me I was the starter. ... That's the assurance I got'

      Andy Dalton Is QB1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Andy Dalton Is QB1

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report