    Report: 2021 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament to Be Relocated to Indianapolis

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 4, 2021

    The seating area at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is empty as media and staff mill about, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Indianapolis, after the Big Ten Conference announced that remainder of the men's NCAA college basketball games tournament was cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The 2021 Big Ten men's basketball tournament will change venues from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, according to Russ McQuaid of Fox 59. Play is expected to begin on March 10. 

    The Big Ten women's tournament is slated to begin a day earlier on March 9 at Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

    The NCAA men's basketball tournament will take place across Indiana the following week, using gyms in West Lafayette, Bloomington and Indianapolis in order to create more of a bubble for teams and staff participating. 

    Both men's and women's Big Ten tournaments were held in Indianapolis last season, though the emergence of COVID-19 caused the conference to cancel men's play after the first round. The women's tournament was completed prior to the shutdown. Now, the city will get a chance to host the Big Ten once again, but any restrictions on attendance are still unclear. 

    This marks the 11th time Indiana has hosted the Big Ten tournament, with the conference alternating annually between Chicago and Indianapolis. That streak came to an end in 2017 as the league looked to incorporate its East Coast markets by holding the event at Capitol One Arena (then known as Verizon Center) in Washington, D.C., followed by Madison Square Garden in New York City the following year. 

    The conference returned to Chicago in 2019 and was set to alternate with Indianapolis until 2022. That plan has once again been altered by the pandemic.

    This will be the first time Lucas Oil Stadium serves as the venue for the Big Ten Tournament.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games

      Bears postpone next two games in accordance with the Big 12's interruption guidelines

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 2 Baylor Postpones 2 Games

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Anybody Challenge Gonzaga or Baylor?

      Are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams a lock for the NCAA championship? @KerranceJames looks at who might be able to upset the co-favorites ➡️

      Can Anybody Challenge Gonzaga or Baylor?
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Can Anybody Challenge Gonzaga or Baylor?

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Athletes May Receive NIL Rights

      Bill stopping NCAA from restricting athletes' NIL rights introduced in Congress

      Athletes May Receive NIL Rights
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Athletes May Receive NIL Rights

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NCAA Tournament Stock Watch

      @KerranceJames looks at which bubble teams are in or out with one month to go 📲

      Latest NCAA Tournament Stock Watch
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Latest NCAA Tournament Stock Watch

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report