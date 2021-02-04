Colts' Jim Irsay Denies Andrew Luck Comeback Rumor: 'He Definitely Is Retired'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay threw cold water on the rumors that quarterback Andrew Luck might consider making an NFL comeback.

"I think Colts fans really need to digest this fact: He's more retired now than he was a year-and-a-half ago," he told Chris Widic of CBS 4 Indianapolis. "I mean, he is retired. Only Andrew knows, of course, because it's his decision. But I can only say that he definitely is retired and there's really no wiggle room, as much as people would like to hear that."

The rumors seem to be centered around a series of text messages that Luck's wife, Nicole Pechanec, allegedly sent to a friend. In the text, Pechanec reportedly wrote that Luck was missing football and having a meeting with "Jimmy with the Colts," ostensibly a reference to Irsay.



Luck, 31, surprisingly retired from the NFL in Aug. 2019. The four-time Pro Bowler led the Colts to the postseason four times and was in the prime of his career, though a number of injuries had cost him 26 games between the 2015-18 seasons, including the entirety of the 2017 campaign.

Those injuries played a major part in his decision to retire.

"I've been stuck in this process," Luck said at the time. "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game ... the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ahead of the 2019 season, Luck again dealt with injuries, as a calf injury forced him to miss most of the team's offseason workouts and training camp.

"I'm in pain; I'm still in pain," he said. "It's been four years of this pain, rehab cycle. It's a myriad of issues—calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better."

The Colts turned to Jacoby Brissett in 2019, to mixed results, before Philip Rivers signed with the team and led them to an 11-5 record in 2020 and a playoff berth. But with Rivers retiring, Indy's quarterback situation remains in flux. For Colts fans, a second act with Luck would have been ideal.

It doesn't sound likely, however.