    Arthur Blank Expects Matt Ryan, Julio Jones to Remain with Falcons in 2021

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 4, 2021

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank doesn't see his quarterback or one of his top receivers playing elsewhere in 2021. 

    Asked about the future of signal-caller Matt Ryan, Blank told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano that he would be "completely shocked" if Ryan was with another team next season, and he took the liberty of shutting down rumors that Julio Jones was headed out of Atlanta.

    "They'll both be with us," he said (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). 

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the team hasn't had "any trade conversations" about either player, even amid the uncertainty following a disappointing season in Atlanta.

    The Falcons went 4-12 in 2020 and have hired a new coach and general manager, while their quarterback will turn 36 but still count for $40.9 million against the cap. If he was moved before June 1, he would produce $44 million in dead money against the Falcons, Pelissero said.

    Falcons president Rich McKay said in December that he would not interfere if the new general manager wanted to move on from either player, noting that whoever was hired would have to prove it was the right call.

    "Give us a plan," he told The Athletic's Jeff Schultz and Tori McElhaney. "Show us what you want to do and show us why. Show us how this gets us to Ws and make sure you actually execute the plan."

    But according to multiple reports, it doesn't seem like either new GM Terry Fontenot or new head coach Arthur Smith are looking to move on from two of their stars in their quest to rebuild the franchise. 

