Tennis Hall of Famer Tony Trabert Dies at 90; 10-Time Grand Slam Champion

Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and five-time Grand Slam doubles champion, died on Wednesday evening, per Steven Wine of the Associated Press. He was 90.

"He was not only a terrific example to us all on how to be a great champion," International Tennis Hall of Fame president Stan Smith said, "but also as a wise coach and mentor, a fair and effective leader, someone who gave back to the sport and an all-around terrific ambassador for tennis."

