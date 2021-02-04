    Tennis Hall of Famer Tony Trabert Dies at 90; 10-Time Grand Slam Champion

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - Tony Trabert makes a backhand return against Denmark's Kurt Nielsen in their men's singles championship match at Wimbledon, in this July 1, 1955, file photo. Trabert won the match. Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1 player who went on to successful careers as a Davis Cup captain, broadcaster and executive, has died. He was 90 years old. The Tennis Hall of Famer's death Wednesday night, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was confirmed by his daughter, Brooke Trabert Dabkowski. (AP Photo/File)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and five-time Grand Slam doubles champion, died on Wednesday evening, per Steven Wine of the Associated Press. He was 90.

    "He was not only a terrific example to us all on how to be a great champion," International Tennis Hall of Fame president Stan Smith said, "but also as a wise coach and mentor, a fair and effective leader, someone who gave back to the sport and an all-around terrific ambassador for tennis."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Remembering Tony Trabert's Impact

      Remembering Tony Trabert's Impact
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Remembering Tony Trabert's Impact

      Usta
      via Usta

      Serena Williams Shows Off Insane Trophy Room

      Serena Williams Shows Off Insane Trophy Room
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Serena Williams Shows Off Insane Trophy Room

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Andy Murray to Make Playing Return in Italy

      Andy Murray to Make Playing Return in Italy
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Andy Murray to Make Playing Return in Italy

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Ashleigh Barty Returns to Grand Slam Tennis with 'No Regrets'

      Ashleigh Barty Returns to Grand Slam Tennis with 'No Regrets'
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Ashleigh Barty Returns to Grand Slam Tennis with 'No Regrets'

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport