Carson Palmer: Dak Prescott Should Take Less Money Because He's Cowboys' QB

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer thinks the value of being a Dallas Cowboy should be enough to make Dak Prescott take less money in contract negotiations.

Palmer pointed to the post-playing careers of several Cowboys for his reasoning in an interview with Shan and RJ of 105.3 The Fan:

"I love Dak's game. I think he's great. I think he shouldn't shoot for the moon (on his next contract). Being the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, there's a lot that comes with that financially. So, you don't have to be the top-paid quarterback in the league. You can make as much as the top-paid quarterback in the league when you're the Dallas Cowboys quarterback if you do take less. Because, if you win in Dallas, look at today's television networks. You got Troy Aikman (Fox analyst), Jason Witten (former Monday Night Football analyst) and Tony Romo (CBS analyst) all on nationally televised games. Partially, because of their playing careers, but a majority of that is because they played for the Dallas Cowboys. They are a household name. You've seen Dak on tons of commercials and endorsements. You can make that same top-tier money if you're Dak and you take a little bit less, and you keep all the players around you within the salary cap structure."

