Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Tired of Being Asked If He's Faster Than Bucs' Scotty Miller

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters on Thursday ahead of Super Bowl LV that he's tired of fielding questions about whether he's faster than Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Scotty Miller.

Hill said the questions have become so rampant that even his teammates are asking him about it.

Miller started this little tit-for-tat, saying on the Dan Patrick Show that he believed he could beat Hill in a race and said he thought he was the fastest player in the NFL:

Hill responded that he thought Miller answered the question the correct way and should have that confidence, though he said he didn't know which man was faster. He then joked that they could race during halftime at the Super Bowl:

With the back-and-forth becoming a storyline in the lead-up to the game, albeit a pretty tame one, Miller told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't believe he had provided Hill or the Chiefs with any bulletin-board material:

"I mean, he could take that statement, they could take that statement any way they want to. But at the end of the day, I didn't mean any disrespect by it. I gave him his credit. I said he's an unbelievable talent, unbelievably fast, unbelievably quick. But if anybody asks me, 'Hey, do you think you're faster than somebody?' The answer is going to be yes because I have belief in myself, I have confidence in myself. Speed is one thing I'm very passionate about."

There's less of a debate about which player is the better wide receiver at this point. That goes to Hill, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection who caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games this season.

Miller showed serious potential in his second season, catching 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns. Impressive numbers for a player in an offense absolutely loaded with talented players at the skill positions. But he's got a long way to go until he's the next Cheetah, whether he's faster than him or not.