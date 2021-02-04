    Roger Goodell Says Colin Kaepernick Deserves Our Recognition and Appreciation

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    FILE - NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick applauds during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. on Oct. 11, 2018. Kaepernick has been condemned by President Donald Trump and others on the right and had not played an NFL game since 2016, when he began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest â€œa country that oppresses black people and people of color.
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about Colin Kaepernick during his annual state of the league address on Thursday. 

    Speaking to reporters, Goodell said Kaepernick deserves "our recognition ... and our appreciation" for voicing his concerns about systemic racism in 2016 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. 

    "I said clearly back in June we wish we would've listened to players earlier," Goodell added. "... It didn't start last summer. It started over two years ago, and we've been working with the Players Coalition."

    In an August appearance on Emmanuel Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man video series, Goodell expressed his regret for not listening to Kaepernick when he was first speaking out about those issues. 

    "I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to," Goodell said, via Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe. "We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that; we never did. We would have benefited from that, absolutely."

    Early in the summer, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arberymany NFL stars appeared in a video demanding the league "condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black people," "admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting" and say that it believes that  "Black Lives Matter."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Goodell responded by admitting the league was wrong for not listening to players and encouraging them to speak out and said: "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

    Kaepernick opened the door for NFL players to peacefully protest on the sideline during games. He began kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season as a way to protest police brutality and the systemic oppression of Black people and people of color.

    Since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017, Kaepernick has gone unsigned by all 32 NFL teams. He had a public workout for multiple teams in November 2019 at an Atlanta-area high school after a private workout organized by the NFL fell through because of several concerns from the Kaepernick camp. 

    Related

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆

      Our expert consensus honors for the 2020 season

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

      NFL commissioner talks COVID-19, minority coaches, more at SB 55 press conference

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Mattress Mack just put down nearly $3.5M on the Bucs (+3.5) with DraftKings

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱
      NFL logo
      NFL

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Success of Bucs' Brady Signing Has NFL Eyeing Massive QB Movement

      Success of Bucs' Brady Signing Has NFL Eyeing Massive QB Movement
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Success of Bucs' Brady Signing Has NFL Eyeing Massive QB Movement

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com