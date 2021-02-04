    'Mattress Mack' Bets $3.46M on Bucs to Cover Super Bowl Point Spread vs. Chiefs

    Jim McIngvale, better known as "Mattress Mack" and owner of the Gallery Furniture retail chain stores, is up to his old tricks with a massive bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. 

    Per ESPN's David PurdumMcIngvale put a $3.46 million wager on the Bucs to cover the +3.5 spread against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    McIngvale also told David Fucillo of DraftKings why he likes Tampa Bay in Sunday's game:

    "Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I'm betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason. The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue."

    Large bets on marquee sporting events are nothing new for McIngvale. He lost $1 million in last year's AFC Championship Game after betting on the Tennessee Titans to beat the Chiefs. The 69-year-old lost $13 million on the Houston Astros' loss to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series. 

    Even though betting against the Chiefs has been a losing venture for many people over the past three seasons, the one quarterback to get the best of Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs was Brady. 

    Kansas City's last postseason loss was to the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. The Patriots were the last NFL team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2003 and 2004. 

