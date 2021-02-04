Ben & Jerry's Unveils Colin Kaepernick Billboard in Tampa Before Super Bowl 55

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Ben & Jerry's unveiled a massive billboard featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, which will be the location of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

As seen in a photo from Front Office Sports, the billboard is an ad for Ben & Jerry's new ice cream flavor called "Change the Whirled."

Front Office Sports added that the vegan ice cream is a collaboration between Kaepernick and Ben & Jerry's, with all proceeds going to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

Kaepernick was a San Francisco 49ers quarterback from 2011 to 2016 and helped lead them to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

During his last year in the NFL, Kap went just 1-10 as a starter, but he completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 468 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Despite his solid production in 2016, Kaepernick went unsigned in free agency, and it is widely believed that factors beyond his playing ability were behind him not finding a team.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a means of protesting against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality. Many other players across the NFL ended up joining the protest over the course of the season.

Although Kaepernick still hasn't caught on with another NFL team, Kaepernick settled a grievance with the NFL in 2019 alongside former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt alongside him throughout the 2016 season. The duo reportedly received a payment of less than $10 million between them.

As he continues to be a free agent, Kaepernick has focused on philanthropy and raising awareness on the topics of racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality.