Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Super Bowl 55 Start Time, Prop Odds and Pick

The Super Bowl 55 spotlight has shone bright on Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in the buildup to Sunday's game.

However, the battle on the interior could be the deciding factor between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay's defense has been able to stifle opposing running backs during its seven-game winning streak, which started after the Week 12 defeat to the Chiefs. The Buccaneers could limit the production of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams but also allow the pair of players to hit their projected rushing yard totals.

Kansas City's rushing defense has allowed back-to-back 100-yard performances in the playoffs, but it played well in the second half of the regular season, and it may be able to contain Leonard Fournette.

Super Bowl 55 Information

Date: Sunday, February 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Over/Under 30.5 Rushing Yards)

No running backs have an over/under set above 50 rushing yards.

Even if Tampa Bay shuts down Kansas City from gaining a ton of yards on the ground, Edwards-Helaire could hit his prop if he receives a decent number of carries.

In all 10 of the contests in which the rookie had 10 or more carries, he gained at least 32 yards. He had 37 yards off 11 ground touches against Tampa Bay in Week 12.

The AFC Championship Games was one of three games in which Edwards-Helaire recorded fewer than 10 carries and 30 rushing yards.

For Kansas City to achieve some offensive balance, the coaching staff should draw up some plays to get Edwards-Helaire involved early to test Tampa Bay's interior unit.

The Buccaneers held four of their past seven opponents under 100 rushing yards, but only one of those totals was below 50.

If Edwards-Helaire averages two or three yards per carry, he could hit the over on his rushing yard prop with 10 or more carries.

Leonard Fournette (To Score Touchdown +120)

Fournette enters the Super Bowl with the highest over/under prop of 48.5 yards, which does not seem like a high total for a running back.

In Week 12, Ronald Jones II picked up 66 yards on nine carries and Fournette totaled 10 yards on a trio of ground touches. The former Jacksonville Jaguar has taken over a larger role in the postseason, and he has found the end zone on seven occasions in six postseason appearances for the Bucs and the Jags.

Because of his high touchdown rate, the best Fournette prop to bet on is for him to score a touchdown at any time at +120 (bet $100 to win $120). The issue with taking Fournette's rushing yard prop is the game could turn into a Brady vs. Mahomes battle, especially if Kansas City takes an early advantage, like it did on November 29.

Pick

Kansas City 34, Tampa Bay 27

If Kansas City gets Edwards-Helaire going, it will bring an extra dimension to an offense with two of the best high-volume targets in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce each recorded 100 yards against the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills this postseason, and if they come close to those totals again, the Chiefs should be in a position to score more than 30 points.

Of course, Brady can match Mahomes drive for drive, but if the Chiefs can make a few stops in the ground game, force the six-time champion into long downs and produce multiple turnovers, they can gain the advantage.

Brady threw a pair of interceptions in Week 12, and he was intercepted on three occasions in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City has one of the best ball hawks in football in Tyrann Mathieu, and it can force some bad throws through the pressure of Frank Clark and Chris Jones.

If the Chiefs execute that game plan and come out with a balanced offense, they should gain a slight edge and come away with back-to-back titles.

