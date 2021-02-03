Deshaun Watson's Agent Rips Brett Favre for Remarks on Texans QB's Trade Rumors

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, doesn't think Brett Favre is in position to judge the Houston Texans quarterback this offseason.

Favre joined Yahoo Sports and said, in part, "You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it, and let the chips fall where they may" when asked what he thought about Watson's trade request. Mulugheta responded by saying the former quarterback "should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he's sitting in."

Mulugheta isn't the only one who thinks Favre is being a hypocrite with his comments.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk broke the situation down, as well:

"Mulugheta is right. Favre basically held the Packers hostage for several years with his incessant musings about retirement. Then, after he retired, he decided he wanted to play for someone other than the Packers. So he showed up out of the blue and forced a trade. He wanted desperately to be traded in the NFC North. The Packers refused, but Favre ended up in Minnesota after a season with the Jets."

Whether Watson is ultimately traded will be one of the biggest storylines of the entire NFL offseason, so it comes as no surprise that even former players are weighing in on the situation.

If he is traded, whichever team lands him will be set for the immediate future with a 25-year-old quarterback who led the league in passing yards in 2020 and was a Pro Bowler in three of his first four seasons in the league.