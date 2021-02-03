Britney Taylor Seeks to Subpoena Buccaneers in Antonio Brown Lawsuit

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Britney Taylor, who is suing Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and says he sexually assaulted her on three different occasions, is attempting to subpoena the Buccaneers Football Corporation and Buccaneers Team, LLC, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

The subpoenas request "full and complete copies of any and all correspondence, memoranda, communications, agreements, messages or other written documentation concerning your business relationship with Antonio Brown."

Taylor will need a judge's approval to send the subpoenas.

Taylor filed her lawsuit in September 2019, saying Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 when she was his trainer. Taylor said in those filings that in one instance he kissed her without consent and exposed himself to her. In a separate instance later that month, Taylor said Brown masturbated behind her and ejaculated on her back. Taylor also shared a number of text messages Brown allegedly sent her about the incident.

In the third instance, Taylor said that Brown forced her onto a bed and raped her in May 2018. She said she did not consent and told Brown to stop, but he refused. Brown has denied all of the accusations, with his lawyer saying in September 2019 that "any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual."

A reply brief from Brown's legal team issued Friday read:

"Taylor and Brown had consensual sexual intercourse on May 20, 2018. At all times, Taylor conveyed to Brown her willingness to engage in consensual sexual intercourse. Brown never used force or restraint on Taylor. Further, Taylor never refused to have sex with Brown or shouted 'no' or 'stop' while having consensual sexual intercourse with Brown."

The brief also said that Brown had ejaculated on Taylor's back with her consent.

Taylor seeks to subpoena four NFL teams in total and the NFL as well.