    Rams' Updated Salary Cap After Leonard Floyd's Reported $64M Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 15, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Linebacker Leonard Floyd found his stride with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, and he'll get to continue his success moving forward.

    The 28-year-old agreed to terms on a four-year, $64 million deal with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The Rams entered the free agency period $26.7 million over the salary cap, according to ESPN's Field Yates. That number came before they acquired Matthew Stafford under center and brought that deficit to where it stood ahead of the Floyd deal—at more than $36 million, according to Over the Cap.

    With the Floyd contract now in play, general manager Les Snead will have even more to grapple with as he attempts to restructure deals rather than cut players, a preference he said he had earlier in March.

    Before heading to Los Angeles, Floyd spent four years with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him with the No. 9 pick in 2016, but he never quite found his stride in their system. He had 18.5 sacks and one forced fumble through 54 games before being released in March 2020.

    It would have been easy for the Georgia product to get lost on a defensive line that includes two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, but he fit right in with a career year in 2020, helping the Rams secure their place as one of the top defensive units in the league.

    Floyd posted 55 tackles and 10.5 sacks with one pass defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries after joining L.A. on a one-year deal in April.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "He has done such a great job for us," Rams coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "He has been so steady, so consistent, so versatile."

    Floyd's return bolsters an outside linebacker room that includes Terrell Lewis and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, although neither has started a game. The team's other go-to edge defender in 2020, Samson Ebukam, is joining the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $12 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Related

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk

      Rob Gronkowski returning to Tampa on one-year, $10M deal (Schefter)

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Floyd Returns to Rams for $64M

      Los Angeles and OLB Leonard Floyd agree to four-year deal (Schefter)

      Floyd Returns to Rams for $64M
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Floyd Returns to Rams for $64M

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor

      New England agrees to two-year, $26M deal with former Eagles and Raiders WR (Rapoport)

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders Sign Yannick Ngakoue

      Las Vegas agrees to two-year, $26M deal with one of the top free-agent pass rushers (Rapoport)

      Raiders Sign Yannick Ngakoue
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders Sign Yannick Ngakoue

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report