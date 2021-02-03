Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City After Tom Brady If Bucs Win Super Bowl

Kyle Zedaker/Associated Press

It might take Tom Brady all of one season on his new team to get an entire city named after him.

"I told him, we are not discussing changing our city's name until he brings home that Lombardi Trophy," Tampa mayor Jane Castor joked, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. "So Tom and I will have that discussion in due time. Yes, we will talk about that, changing 'Tampa,' since we are becoming a title town, to 'Tompa Bay.' We'll have those discussions."

Laine explained this is not the first time Castor has brought up renaming the city after Brady if he won the Super Bowl.

She also suggested as much in an apology letter she wrote following a misunderstanding that led to Brady being kicked out of a public park during stay-at-home orders in April, writing, "Tom, it's Tampa Bay. Not Tampa Brady. You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss Tampa Brady."

Castor said the city will also have a Tom Brady Day if the Buccaneers prevail Sunday.

It's not hard to see why Tampa Bay is so enthusiastic about Brady.

After all, the Buccaneers missed the playoffs entirely in each of the previous 12 seasons, only to reach the sport's biggest stage in Brady's first year on the team. This stage may be a familiar one for the all-time great quarterback, who is going for his seventh Super Bowl title, but it is not for Tampa Bay fans.

Brady will have to go through the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs before there is any renaming of the city.

Patrick Mahomes is also well on his way to an all-time-great career and would have two Lombardi Trophies and a league MVP in his first three seasons as a starter with a win Sunday. That sounds like the trajectory for earning a ceremonial renaming of a city one day, as well.