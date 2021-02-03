Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says He's Open to Exhibition Fights vs. Jake Paul, 50 Cent

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Retired and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed on Twitter that he's open to fighting American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul as well as rapper 50 Cent.

Mayweather revealed the news via Instagram Wednesday:

"This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well. I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don't care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent It has to be "Winner Take All.'"

Mayweather was supposed to fight Jake Paul's brother, American YouTuber Logan Paul, in an exhibition matchup on Feb. 20. However, that matchup has been postponed, with Paul citing "business complications" as the reason for the switch.

TMZ Sports initially broke that news, citing a source from Mayweather's camp that the fight was postponed due to "COVID and other things."

Mayweather went 50-0 lifetime during his professional career, with 15 major world titles in five weight classes.