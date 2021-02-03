    FBI Says No Credible Threats to Super Bowl 55 amid White Supremacy Concerns

    Scott Polacek
Featured Columnist
February 3, 2021

    Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    While there has been heightened awareness about the rise of white supremacist violence, especially in the wake of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI said there are no credible threats to Super Bowl LV. 

    "We're constantly looking at threats that happen around the country," Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, said, per Curt Anderson of the Associated Press. "There are no credible threats to the Super Bowl, or any related activity, at this moment."

    Anderson noted the FBI has arrested "several" people in the Tampa area who allegedly participated in the attack at the Capitol.

    There will be approximately one-third capacity at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and 70 different law-enforcement agencies and hundreds of personnel will be on duty in an effort to protect the game from any threats.

    "The Super Bowl is an attractive target," David Pekoske, acting deputy secretary of the Homeland Security Department, said. "We can't take our eye off the ball."

    The actual game will pit the defending champion Chiefs against the Buccaneers, who will be playing in their home stadium.

    Tom Brady is looking for his seventh championship, while Patrick Mahomes is looking for his second in a row.

