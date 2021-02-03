Chiefs' Daniel Kilgore Jokes About Haircut in Twitter Photo Ahead of Super Bowl

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs backup center Daniel Kilgore took to Twitter to show off what could have been of the haircut that may keep him out of the Super Bowl.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kilgore was in the middle of getting his hair cut when the Chiefs learned the barber the team had brought in had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old was placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list alongside wide receiver Demarcus Robinson after both players were deemed close contacts of the barber, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Schefter added that both player and barber were wearing masks, and since he would have been deemed a close contact either way, Kilgore allowed the barber to finish, so the picture isn't a perfect representation of the job.

Kilgore hasn't tested positive, and if he continues to test negative, he will rejoin the team Saturday for the trip to Tampa, but he won't be able to practice with the group before then, per Schefter.

Center Austin Reiter has appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts for the Chiefs this season, while Kilgore has started four games and seen time in seven. Provided Reiter stays healthy, the Chiefs should be good to go for Sunday.