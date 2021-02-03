    Chiefs' Daniel Kilgore Jokes About Haircut in Twitter Photo Ahead of Super Bowl

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 3, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore takes up his position during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs backup center Daniel Kilgore took to Twitter to show off what could have been of the haircut that may keep him out of the Super Bowl. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kilgore was in the middle of getting his hair cut when the Chiefs learned the barber the team had brought in had tested positive for COVID-19. 

    The 33-year-old was placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list alongside wide receiver Demarcus Robinson after both players were deemed close contacts of the barber, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

    Schefter added that both player and barber were wearing masks, and since he would have been deemed a close contact either way, Kilgore allowed the barber to finish, so the picture isn't a perfect representation of the job.

    Kilgore hasn't tested positive, and if he continues to test negative, he will rejoin the team Saturday for the trip to Tampa, but he won't be able to practice with the group before then, per Schefter

    Center Austin Reiter has appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts for the Chiefs this season, while Kilgore has started four games and seen time in seven. Provided Reiter stays healthy, the Chiefs should be good to go for Sunday. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City After Tom Brady If Bucs Win

      Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City After Tom Brady If Bucs Win
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City After Tom Brady If Bucs Win

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      FBI Says No Credible Threats to Super Bowl Amid White Supremacy Concerns

      FBI Says No Credible Threats to Super Bowl Amid White Supremacy Concerns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FBI Says No Credible Threats to Super Bowl Amid White Supremacy Concerns

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Chiefs Avoid COVID-19 Scare

      More than 20 members of Chiefs' roster and coaching staff were scheduled to see barber who tested positive

      Report: Chiefs Avoid COVID-19 Scare
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Chiefs Avoid COVID-19 Scare

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Clark Hunt Compares Mahomes to Michael Jordan

      Clark Hunt Compares Mahomes to Michael Jordan
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Clark Hunt Compares Mahomes to Michael Jordan

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report