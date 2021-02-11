Red Sox Rumors: Marwin Gonzalez Agrees to 1-Year, $3M Contract in Free Agency

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Free-agent utility man Marwin Gonzalez has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Feinsand noted the deal includes more than $1 million in incentives.

Gonzalez will be 32 before the 2021 season begins, and he struggled in 2020 with five home runs, 22 RBI, a .211 batting average and .606 OPS in 53 games.

A return to his previous form would be a welcome sight for Boston. The Venezuelan had 15 home runs, 55 RBI, a .264 batting average and .736 OPS in 114 games with the Minnesota Twins in 2019. He slashed .264/.319/.418 during his first eight seasons from 2012 to 2019.

Gonzalez has played every position except for pitcher and catcher during his career. The Twins deployed him at first base, second base, right field and third base in 2020.

The veteran made the big leagues in 2012 with the Houston Astros, and he spent seven seasons with the club, winning the 2017 World Series.

He'll head to his third MLB team in the Boston Red Sox, who could use a versatile player like Gonzalez to fill out their roster.

The Sox have tumbled after winning the 2018 World Series following a 108-win regular season. They missed the playoffs after an 84-win campaign in 2019 before diving to the American League East basement in 2020.

Adding Gonzalez won't turn them into contenders overnight, but a versatile infielder/outfielder with some pop can only help, especially if he can put a rough 2020 season behind him.

He could often find himself in a starting role for the Red Sox, perhaps platooning in the infield or right field thanks to his ability to switch hit.