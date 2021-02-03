Rams' Aaron Donald: 'Everybody Was Shocked' by Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford Trade

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Aaron Donald and other Los Angeles Rams players were apparently surprised when the team traded away Jared Goff in a deal that brought back Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

The defensive tackle discussed the trade on the Dan Patrick Show:

"I'm pretty sure everybody was shocked with it," Donald said (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "... It was a business decision that the Rams organization chose to make. I will always love Goff, that's my brother forever. I guess things didn't work out how they wanted to, so they made a change."

He later said Goff received unfair criticism with the Rams.

"I will never say nothing bad about Goff though, that's my brother," Donald added.

Goff and Donald spent five years together with the Rams, reaching the Super Bowl after the 2018 season. Los Angeles reached the playoffs this year thanks to the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL but the offense didn't hold up its end of the bargain for a deep postseason run.

The Rams decided to make an upgrade this offseason, and Goff accepted it.

"If you're in a place that you're not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling's mutual," he told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.