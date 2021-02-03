    Report: Patrick Mahomes Planned to See Barber Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

    The Kansas City Chiefs averted a potential disaster in the buildup to Sunday's Super Bowl LV matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported more than 20 members of the Chiefs roster and coaching staff were scheduled to get haircuts this weekend from a barber the team had brought in who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes was among those scheduled for a trim.

    The team removed the barber once it became aware of his positive test.

                 

