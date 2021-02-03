Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom to Fight Aaron Carter in Charity Boxing Match on June 12

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is taking up a new sport as he prepares for a charity boxing match with Aaron Carter.

Per TMZ Sports, Odom and Carter will step inside the ring on June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a three-round exhibition bout.

Odom spent 14 seasons in the NBA from 1999-2013. He won back-to-back NBA championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and was named Sixth Man of the Year for the 2010-11 campaign after averaging 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Carter is best known for his solo music career. The 33-year-old has released five studio albums since 1997.

In 2019, Odom appeared in one game for the Enemies team in the BIG3 league before being deactivated for the rest of the season.

This will be Odom's first foray into the boxing ring. He will go into the bout with a significant size advantage over Carter. The 41-year-old is nine inches taller (6'10") than his opponent and was listed around 230 pounds toward the end of his NBA career.