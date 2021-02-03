Stone Cold Picks Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but 'Never Bet Against Tom Brady'

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin picked the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday (starting at the 1:20:45 mark), Austin reluctantly went with the Chiefs to repeat as Super Bowl champions:

While Austin picked KC, he noted that he is a big fan of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and added: "You can never bet against Tom Brady."

Many consider Brady to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history with three NFL MVP awards and six Super Bowl wins to his credit during his 20 years with the New England Patriots, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have the ability to usurp that title one day.

As much as Austin likes Brady he lauded Mahomes for his "excitement" and "swagger" as well.

Mahomes is only in his third season as a starting quarterback, but he has already won an NFL MVP award, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP award.

The 25-year-old gunslinger figures to finish inside the top three in MVP voting again this season, and if he beats Brady and the Bucs on Sunday, he will become the youngest starting quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowls.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mahomes and Brady have met in the playoffs once before with Brady and the Pats beating Mahomes and the Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Championship Game during the 2018 season.

That still stands as Mahomes' only playoff loss as a starting NFL quarterback, and there is little doubt that he would like to get some revenge on the biggest stage in the sport.

Brady is looking to make history as well by breaking his own record for most Super Bowl wins by a starting quarterback and becoming the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for teams in each conference.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).