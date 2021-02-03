Report: Ex-Cardinals 2B Kolton Wong, Brewers Agree to 2-Year, $18M Contract

David Dermer/Associated Press

Looking for more depth in their lineup, the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it's a two-year, $18 million contract with a third-year club option.

Rosenthal had earlier reported the Brewers and Wong were talking about a deal.

The Brewers have been mostly quiet this offseason, with Daniel Robertson being their biggest signing in free agency prior to Wednesday.

Offense was a problem in Milwaukee last year, with Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun the only regulars still under contract who posted above-average OPS+ totals.

Keston Hiura, the Brewers' primary starting second baseman, was a disappointment in 2020. He posted a .212/.297/.410 slash line and led the National League with 85 strikeouts in 217 at-bats.

Hiura is only 24 years old and hit .303/.368/.570 as a rookie in 2019. There's no reason to think he can't get back to that level in a full 162-game season, but the Brewers could be looking for potential insurance in case he continues to struggle.

Wong became a free agent for the first time in November when the St. Louis Cardinals declined his $12.5 million contract option. He didn't provide much power last season—his .326 slugging percentage was the worst of his career in a full season—but he still hit for average (.265) and had a good on-base percentage (.350).