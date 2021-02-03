The Open Championship to Be Played 'With or Without Spectators' in 2021

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

The R&A is planning to stage the 2021 Open Championship independent of whether fans will be in attendance.

"We will play The Open this year," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said, per Sky Sports News' Keith Jackson. "We are certainly planning to stage The Open, but clearly at this point there are multiple scenarios.

"We are working with the government and health authorities, and it's certainly a lot more complex than staging a normal Open Championship. But we are going to do everything we possibly can to put on a great Championship for the country."

Jackson added he's under the belief "there's a very good possibility" of welcoming fans to Royal St George's Golf Club but that no decision has been made. The Open Championship will get underway July 15.

Jackson also made the point tournament officials from across golf have spoken to discuss the impact of various approaches since the COVID-19 pandemic hit sporting events last year.

The R&A canceled the 2020 Open Championship on the advice from the United Kingdom government, the first time it was scrapped since World War II.

It was the only major tournament last year to be wiped out. The PGA Championship went on as scheduled last August, while the U.S. Open and Masters were pushed back to September and November, respectively. In the case of all three, no fans were permitted to attend.

Augusta National Golf Club announced in January it will allow a limited attendance for the 2021 Masters, which is set to tee off April 8.