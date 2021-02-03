Bryson DeChambeau Says It's 'Flattering' His Game Is Driving Golf's Rule Changes

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau takes some pride in the fact that his length off the tee is causing the USGA and the R&A to consider some rule changes.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), one change being considered is limiting the length of club shafts to 46 inches rather than 48. DeChambeau, who has toyed with the possibility of using a driver with a 48-inch shaft, said the following about the proposal:

"It's funny, I'm sure there's a lot of excitement about me having a potentially controversial thought on it, but I don't. I think it's a really cool thought process. It's a little flattering, in a sense, because I did talk about that 48-inch driver for so long, and it just didn't work for me the way I wanted it to.

"As it's played out, I think it's really cool to see that there's some change off of the conversations that I've had."

DeChambeau hasn't used a 48-inch driver in competition, but he hasn't needed to as he leads the PGA Tour in average driving distance in 2020-21 at 329.2 yards per drive, which is more than seven yards better than Rory McIlroy in second place.

In an interview with Emily Abbate of GQ in July, DeChambeau discussed how he added 40 lbs. of muscle over the past couple of years through his diet and by working out daily.

The added strength has given DeChambeau added distance on his drives and a decided advantage over the rest of the field.

DeChambeau became a major champion for the first time last year when he won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York. DeChambeau dominated to the tune of a six-stroke win, and his driving distance was a major reason why.

The AP noted that research by the USGA and the R&A has shown the average drive by PGA Tour players increase by 30 yards in the past 25 years.

Those numbers will likely continue to go up as golfers become even stronger and courses can only be expanding so much, meaning the best chance of ensuring that driving distance doesn't get too out of hand is putting restrictions on the equipment.

DeChambeau is already hitting the ball consistently further than any PGA Tour player in history without the aid of a 48-inch shaft, which means the rule change shouldn't impact him much if it is enacted.

The 27-year-old DeChambeau is currently the No. 8 player in the world and he will attempt to work toward a No. 1 ranking in 2021.

Also, his first opportunity to become a multitime major champion will come in April at the 2021 Masters.