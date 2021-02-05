Early Projection for Team USA's 2022 Olympic Men's Hockey Roster

0 of 8

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

After skipping the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the NHL will return for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. This is a result of last summer's memorandum of understanding extending the collective bargaining agreement to the end of 2025-26. NHL players will also participate in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

The 2022 Beijing Games are scheduled to be held one year from this month, running from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, 2022. That's assuming the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't force a postponement of the Games, and the NHL's involvement possibly still depends on the pandemic not complicating the league's 2021-22 schedule.

The United States will be well represented by NHL talent. Some, such as Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane, could be making their return to the Olympics with Team USA for the first time since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. Others, such as Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, could be first-time participants.

Here's our way-too-early projection for Team USA's men's 2022 Winter Olympic roster. We've broken it down by potential forward lines, defense pairings and goaltending. We've also included two spare forwards and two spare defensemen to round out the 25-man roster. Bear in mind these lines aren't carved in stone and can be shuffled as required.