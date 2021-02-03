Chiefs Beat Bucs in Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl 55 Sim Video; Mahomes Wins MVP

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from winning their second straight Super Bowl title, according to a simulation from the Madden NFL 21 video game.

EA Sports announced its annual Super Bowl prediction Wednesday, with Mahomes throwing for 422 yards and four touchdowns to win MVP in a 37-27 Chiefs victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of two scores, including a key 63-yarder in the third quarter.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady—who led the franchise to the NFL's championship game after a decorated two-decade, six-title career with the New England Patriots—had a strong performance with 332 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but it wasn't quite enough to keep pace with Mahomes and Co.

Touchdown scorers other than Hill and Mahomes included Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Travis Kelce for Kansas City and Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski for Tampa Bay.

The Super Bowl features the four previous Madden NFL cover stars in Mahomes ('20) and three members of the Buccaneers: Gronkowski ('17), Brady ('18) and Antonio Brown ('19). The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was on this year's cover.

Madden correctly predicted the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in last year's Super Bowl.

The video game was also used Sunday to play the Pro Bowl, with the NFC picking up a 32-12 win.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace represented the NFC, with Murray being named MVP for his performance on the controller in the first quarter.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and a rapper Snoop Dogg played for the AFC.

Madden NFL 21 was initially released in August and debuted on the next-gen consoles—PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X—in December.