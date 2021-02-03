Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Latest Expert, NFL Player Predictions for Super Bowl 55

Steve Sanders/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? One of these teams will be the winner of Super Bowl 55, while the other will come up one victory short of getting to celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy to end the 2020 NFL season.

Since the conference championships, the hype and anticipation have continued to grow for Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Experts have broken down the matchup, while seemingly everybody has made a prediction on who they think will end up this year's champion.

If the Chiefs win, they'll be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The Buccaneers haven't won a Lombardi Trophy since the 2002 campaign, but they have Tom Brady, whose six career Super Bowl titles are the most won by a player in NFL history.

Here's a look at the key information for Sunday's game, followed by some of the latest game predictions from experts and more.

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Expert, Player Predictions

Two of the NFL's best quarterbacks will go head-to-head in Super Bowl 55. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes has already won the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards despite being only 25, and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is one of the greatest of all time.

Kyler Murray is another exciting quarterback in the NFL, and he had a strong 2020 season for the Arizona Cardinals. And in a recent interview with Liz Loza of Yahoo Sports, he gave his Super Bowl prediction.

"A tough question. I think that both teams are great," he said. "The Chiefs are obviously the Chiefs. But I don't think I can go against Tom Brady."

Not everybody is having trouble picking against the 43-year-old, though. Perhaps that's because the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions who went 14-2 in the regular season before opening the playoffs with a pair of wins over the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

ESPN recently surveyed 12 of its experts, and 10 of them picked Kansas City to win back-to-back titles. The only two who picked Tampa Bay were Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine and fantasy writer Mike Clay.

Everybody else in that survey went with the Chiefs, and some indicated it was an easy decision to make.

"Chiefs. Reason: Mahomes. Any questions?" said Jason Reid, a writer for The Undefeated.

FiveThirtyEight uses its Elo rating to make NFL predictions, which is a "simple system that judges teams or players based on head-to-head results." Based on that, it's giving the Chiefs a 53-percent chance of beating the Buccaneers on Sunday.

NFL Pick Watch compiles experts' predictions throughout the season, and it has some picks in already for the Super Bowl. Among those who are picking Kansas City include NFL.com's Nick Shook, CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal and more.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora are among the 24 percent of experts compiled by NFL Pick Watch who have backed the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, former NFL running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew went with the majority, indicating that Kansas City may be too tough for Tampa Bay to beat.

"Unless you can score 40 points in a game, you're not going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs," he said. "... I think it's going to be a great Super Bowl, but I just think the Chiefs have too much offense for the Buccaneers."

So, Tampa Bay isn't just the betting underdog, it's also been picked to win by fewer of the experts. But that isn't to say the Buccaneers won't end up winning, as anything can happen in the Super Bowl and history has proved that.

And as Jones-Drew said, it could be an exciting matchup between two teams that will provide plenty of entertainment.