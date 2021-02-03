Super Bowl Odds 2021: Halftime, National Anthem and Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Props

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Just days from now, Patrick Mahomes' budding legacy will clash with the ageless Tom Brady's. And, ahead of the eagerly anticipated contest, money is flying.

While attendance will be limited, 22,000 fans should be there for the show at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. And, outside of betting on the game alone, countless others are tossing big stacks speculating on the national anthem and halftime show as well.

Prior to kickoff, country singer Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan will perform the Super Bowl national anthem's first duet since 2006. Then, halftime festivities will be helmed by pop superstar The Weeknd.

Here are the prime pieces of information needed to get prepped for Super Bowl 55, as well as some of the more intriguing prop bets that lay outside of actual gameplay.

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings): Chiefs -167 (bet $167 to win $100); Buccaneers +148

Spread (via DraftKings): Kansas City -3.5; Over/Under 56 points

National Anthem Prop Bets

For the anthem, the classic prop bet is length of time. According to Bovada, the O/U for Super Bowl 55's duet is one minute, 59 seconds. This is unsurprising as the typical anthem lasts about two minutes, with this expectation leaning closer to earlier precedent than Demi Lovato's surprising 1:50 rendition in 2019.

Of the past six Super Bowl anthems, five have lasted past the two-minute mark. The last duet, in 2006, capped off at 2:08, per Sporting News' Joe Rivera. Still, there's reason to believe this one could continue the concise pattern started by Lovato in 2019.

Back in 2004, Sullivan performed the NHL All-Star Game's anthem and clocked in under two minutes, as noted by SportsBettingDime's Sally Le. Church, a self-proclaimed "stylist," rather than "vocalist," meanwhile said that he "never, ever" intended to sing the anthem on an Apple Music Country Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen's appearance.

Hesitant in the face of the song's difficulty, the uptempo country singer explained that he was convinced by producer Adam Blackstone's arrangement and hearing Sullivan's voice. With Sullivan's precedent and Church's initial aversions, one can reasonably guess that the two won't be stretching the anthem too far.

Halftime Prop Bets

As for the halftime show, Bovada's traditional prop bets center on how many songs will be played (O/U: 8) and which guests may make an appearance. Of the invitees under consideration, Ariana Grande heads the list alongside Doja Cat, Drake and Kenny G.

Outside of main stage appearances, a prop bet for supermodel Bella Hadid is on the table, as there are +600 odds that she is shown on the broadcast at halftime. Considering the on-and-off, frequently private nature of Hadid and The Weeknd's relationship, the -600 that she is not shown feels a little low. Similarly, bettors have an O/U of 1.5 for the amount of times Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, is shown during the entire game.

Finally, in honor of the fashionistas out there, two fun clothing-based prop bets are available: Wardrobe changes for The Weeknd (O/U 0.5) and the infamous wardrobe malfunction (Yes: +900, No: -900). Fans may need to trust their heart on those, as The Weeknd wardrobe malfunction data is hard to come by.

