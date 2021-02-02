    Report: Chiefs, Buccaneers Clear 2nd Round of COVID Testing Before Super Bowl 55

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea walks between drills during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)
    Tori Richman/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not had any positive COVID-19 results following two rounds of testing Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

    Thus far, Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore are the only two players who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

    Robinson and Kilgore have both been deemed close contacts to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That person was reportedly a barber who the team tested and brought into the facility to keep players from seeing barbers who had not been tested. He cut Robinson's hair on Sunday away from the team facility before doing the same for Kilgore at team headquarters Monday.

    Per Pelissero, the barber had tested negative for five straight days, including a PCR test on Saturday, before a rapid result test done Sunday revealed a positive result. That result was delayed enough that it did not reach the team before the barber, who wore "double [personal protective equipment]," per Pelissero, began cutting Kilgore's hair.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport clarified that no Chiefs players, coaches or staffers have tested positive. He also reported that continued negative tests until the Super Bowl should enable them to play in the game.

    The Chiefs and Bucs are scheduled to play Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

