Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Raiders Expected to Take Calls Amid Deshaun Watson Buzz

The Las Vegas Raiders are expecting to hear from other teams about the availability of quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who cited several unnamed sources speaking on the state of the QB carousel.

Bonsignore did not say whether the Raiders are actively shopping Carr. However, he noted the demand for the 29-year-old could lead to a three-team trade in which Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson heads to Las Vegas.

"The only way you trade a quarterback the caliber of Carr is by having a replacement plan in place that ensures improvement," one source told Bonsignore.

Here's how that potential deal could look, according to Bonsignore:

"The Raiders would have to receive two first-round picks for Carr, which they would then package with their own first-rounders in 2021 and 2022 to present a compelling offer of four first-round picks to the Texans for Watson, who has reportedly asked be traded."

Bleacher Report's Kalyn Kahler reported earlier Tuesday that the Texans have been telling rival executives they are not moving Watson despite the quarterback's trade demand.

"We've been told 'no' from them directly," one of the executives told Kahler.

That doesn't mean teams won't go after Carr, though. Bonsignore mentioned the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Washington Football team as potential suitors.

The Fresno State product is coming off a year in which he threw for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions to finish with a career-high passer rating of 101.4. Carr has two years left on his current deal and will make a base salary of at least $19.5 million each season.

Las Vegas may be willing to listen to offers for him, but completing a trade will be much more difficult.