Ryan Fitzpatrick: Last 2 Seasons Have 'Relit That Fire'; Wants to Play in 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a 38-year-old free agent who appears more determined than ever to not only find a new job but also show he can excel in the NFL.

The quarterback who's spent 16 years in the league with eight franchises joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and gave his pitch for why he deserves another contract.

"There's a lot of teams that are looking for a new quarterback," Fitzpatrick said. "... For me, personally, I have to take every offseason now and reassess, and I know these last two years have really relit that fire under me and I still want to play."

There's no question the Harvard product can still get the job done.

Fitzpatrick went 4-3 as a starter with the rebuilding Miami Dolphins last season, passing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

It's unclear what kind of market Fitzpatrick will have this offseason, but with the QB carousel picking up speed, the veteran could be the stabilizing presence a club is looking for.