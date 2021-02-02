Former Dolphins RB Mark Walton Arrested After Alleged Pizza Hut Incident

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton was arrested in Miami on Sunday at a Pizza Hut in Miami, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported Walton "allegedly tried to smash a glass window" at the establishment and subsequently got into a physical altercation with his cousin.

The 23-year-old told police he was "disrespected over the phone by one of the employees" of the Pizza Hut when placing an order and allegedly went to the restaurant to confront the employee.

When he arrived, he discovered the order had been canceled. Police spoke to a witness who said he "started banging on the windows trying to pull on the door to gain entry to the business to confront one of the employees."

Walton's cousin attempted to get him to leave, only for Walton to allegedly fight back against him. Authorities charged Walton with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Walton in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. They released him in April 2019 following three separate arrests during the offseason.

He signed with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2019 season. His run there ended in November 2019 after he was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly punching a woman who was pregnant with his child.

The NFL handed Walton an eight-game suspension midway through the 2020 campaign, during which he didn't sign with a team.