Michael Jordan Signed, Used Wizards Jersey from Final Game Sells for $570K

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The final jersey worn by Michael Jordan was sold for $570,000 at a recent auction held by Goldin Auctions.

The Washington Wizards No. 23 jersey is signed by His Airness and was worn for an April 16, 2003 road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bidding started at $75,000 and quickly soared to over a half-million, with 19 bids being placed overall.

Jordan memorabilia has been among the hottest on the market since The Last Dance premiered in May. While most of the gear has been focused on Jordan's days as a Chicago Bull, the actual final chapter of his career came in a two-year stint in Washington from 2001-03.

According to Goldin, that particular Jordan jersey was worn at least 14 times during his final NBA campaign. The item came from the collection of George Koehler, a longtime Jordan confidante who began as his limo driver.