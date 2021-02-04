Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL Honors Awards

10 of 10

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (4 votes)

Aaron Rodgers' demise was greatly exaggerated.

After three straight seasons of not throwing for more than 26 touchdowns and an offseason in which the Green Bay Packers selected his potential successor, Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Rodgers returned to a level of greatness not seen since the 2016 campaign.

The all-time great led the NFL with a 70.7 completion percentage, 48 touchdowns, a 84.3 QBR and a 121.5 quarterback rating.

"I think that he is arguably the best player that I've ever seen or been around," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters. "The chances he gives us week in and week out are significant, so he's going to be part of our future and we look forward to all the runs we're going to try to make here over the next few years."

Rodgers threw the most touchdown passes (42) from a clean pocket, threw more touchdowns (22) off of play action than any other quarterback and took only four sacks when blitzed a total of 185 times, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 16-year veteran excelled across the board despite not having a true second wide receiver beyond Davante Adams and playing behind an offensive line that was constantly shuffled because of injuries.

Although Green Bay fell one game short of a Super Bowl appearance, Rodgers was the driving force behind the team's success in 2020.

"We're not in this position without him," head coach Matt LaFleur said. I couldn't be happier with just not only his performance but how he led our football team, all the little things he does within that locker room to ensure that everybody is locked in, focused and ready to go."

