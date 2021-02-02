Super Bowl Commercials 2021: Latest Info on Ad Costs, Leaks and Movie Trailers

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The entire world has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. It's also affecting Super Bowl LV, as there will only be 22,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for the biggest game of the 2020 NFL season.

That's not the only way the pandemic has impacted this year's Super Bowl. It's also caused some companies to decide not to air a commercial during the game, which is always one of the most-watched TV events of the year. Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Pepsi are among the companies that typically pay for Super Bowl commercials that won't be airing a spot this year.

For companies still deciding to pay for a Super Bowl commercial, it came at typcially a high cost. According to Rick Suter of USA Today, 30 seconds of airtime during the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LV has been going for nearly $5.6 million. And because these companies are paying so much, you can be sure that they'll try to make their commercials memorable and entertaining.

Last year, Fox Sports announced that more than 102 million people watched Super Bowl LIV across TV and digital platforms. So, it makes sense why companies are willing to pay so much to get airtime during the broadcast.

Much like in recent years, some Super Bowl commercials have already been released online, giving fans a preview of what they can expect on Sunday.

One of the funniest commercials to have been released so far features married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. It's an advertisement for Cheetos in which Kutcher and Kunis spoof the popular Shaggy song, "It Wasn't Me."

Among the other advertisements to have been released include a Frito-Lay commercial featuring Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning wearing pajamas, a Mountain Dew ad featuring John Cena and an Uber Eats commercial that features Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their characters from "Wayne's World."

Suter broke down some of the other advertisements scheduled to air during Super Bowl LV, including ones from Pringles, Michelob ULTRA, Tide, Vroom, Mercari, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade and Chipotle.

There will likely be some surprises, too, as not every company releases its Super Bowl ad ahead of time.

In previous years, there have also been quite a few movie trailers that air during the Super Bowl. However, the pandemic has impacted the film industry, as many releases have not gone to movie theaters or been postponed.

As Ryan Scott of MovieWeb recently noted, only four movies that had trailers air during last year's Super Bowl have been released, with the others getting postponed because of the pandemic. Perhaps those movies could again be featured during the Super Bowl LV commercial breaks, but that's unknown at this time.

There could be fewer movie trailers during this year's Super Bowl, though we won't know until Sunday.