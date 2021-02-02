National Signing Day 2021: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted Recruits

National Signing Day 2021: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted RecruitsFebruary 2, 2021
College football programs are always putting in long hours on the recruiting trail, and that work will pay off for some of them on Wednesday.
This year's national signing day is rapidly approaching, when some of the top high school football recruits from around the country will be making their college decisions and sending in their national letters of intent.
It's one of the most important days of the college football offseason, with schools acquiring some of the players who will be crucial to their future.
National signing day isn't quite as eventful as it once was, though. Many top recruits commit and sign during the early signing period in mid-December, although there are still some talented players who have waited until the traditional national signing day to make their announcements.
Here are our predictions for where several leading recruits will be signing on Wednesday.
Will Johnson Be Joining Aggies or Longhorns?
A 4-star running back out of Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas, LJ Johnson will be the top-ranked recruit announcing his college decision on national signing day. He's the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 4 running back.
Johnson is staying in-state to attend college, but he's still deciding between two schools: Texas and Texas A&M. The Aggies were one of the top teams in the country during the 2020 season, but the Longhorns could be an enticing option after hiring former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as head coach.
If Johnson heads to Texas A&M, Jeff Tarpley of 247Sports believes the 5' 10", 204-pound running back will quickly be able to contribute to the Aggies because of his "physicality and ability to catch the ball." And who wouldn't want to play for a side that finished last season as the No. 4-ranked team in the country?
Texas may have made a late push, but it won't be enough as Johnson will end up signing with Texas A&M, which the 247Sports Crystal Ball has as the favorite to land him.
Don't be surprised if he gets on the field for the Aggies quickly, either.
Prediction: Johnson signs with Texas A&M
Can USC Edge Others to Land Davis?
Raesjon Davis is a 4-star linebacker from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. And while the 247Sports Crystal Ball has USC as the favorite to land him, there are four other schools still in the running: LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Vanderbilt.
Davis is the No. 48 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings, and the No. 4 outside linebacker. He committed to LSU in January 2020 but reopened his recruitment in December and has continued to weigh his options for his college career.
Although USC has been predicted by many to be the favorite to land Davis, he took a visit to Ohio State recently, according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports. And it's clear he has been intrigued by the possibility of going to LSU, considering he was once committed to the Tigers.
However, when he announces his decision at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, expect him to pick the Trojans. Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. predicted their recent success in landing "elite California prospects" will continue with the acquisition of Davis, who will become one of its top recruits in the 2021 class.
Prediction: Davis signs with USC
Which SEC Program Will Arnold Choose?
Terrion Arnold is a 4-star safety from John Paul II Catholic High School in Tallahassee, Fla., and he's the No. 50 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. And it's also a sure thing that he's going to be heading to the SEC.
However, there are three schools that have remained in the running: Alabama, Georgia and Florida. No matter where he goes, he'll have an opportunity to play for a top SEC program and a chance to suit up for a successful program in his college career.
Arnold recently told Chad Simmons of Rivals.com that he has already made his decision. But he's not going to be announcing it until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
"I had visions of myself at all three, and I feel I could have been happy at all three, so it was an extremely tough decision to make, but I feel I made the best decision for me," he said.
So, where will Arnold be heading? The prediction here is that he'll choose Alabama, going to play for the national champions and getting an opportunity to contribute for a program that has had plenty of defensive success during the Nick Saban era.
Prediction: Arnold signs with Alabama