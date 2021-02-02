National Signing Day 2021: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted Recruits

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

College football programs are always putting in long hours on the recruiting trail, and that work will pay off for some of them on Wednesday.

This year's national signing day is rapidly approaching, when some of the top high school football recruits from around the country will be making their college decisions and sending in their national letters of intent.

It's one of the most important days of the college football offseason, with schools acquiring some of the players who will be crucial to their future.

National signing day isn't quite as eventful as it once was, though. Many top recruits commit and sign during the early signing period in mid-December, although there are still some talented players who have waited until the traditional national signing day to make their announcements.

Here are our predictions for where several leading recruits will be signing on Wednesday.