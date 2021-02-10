Every NFL Team's Biggest Free-Agent Need in 2021 Offseason

0 of 32

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LV. Now, we can all direct our attention to the offseason with an early look at free agency.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, sources in the know think the salary cap will land between $180-181 million, which is a little more than the initial $175 million projection when the league and player's association factored in the potential financial losses due to COVID-19.

While that number isn't set in stone, teams have to plan accordingly. Even at that amount, general managers with big contracts on the books will have to manipulate their cap situation and take a conservative approach during free agency. Clubs flushed with cash, though, can pursue top-tier free agents.

A little more than a month in advance of the new league year on March 17, we'll take a look at each team's biggest free-agent need and possible targets. Remember, front-office executives with limited available cap space will address some of their most pressing roster issues during the draft, so clubs may look to fill the Nos. 2 or 3 positions on the priority list at a lesser cost.