Stephen Curry on Warriors' Title Window: 'I Think We're in a Good Spot'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is getting back into the groove of the NBA after losing the 2019-20 campaign to a broken hand, but he believes his team is amid a championship window.

"You're thinking this year and next year," Curry told ESPN's Nick Friedell. "You're thinking with Klay coming back, you're thinking about all those different things, but right now who's to say we can't put pieces together? I'm in the middle of my prime and thinking about all the things that we've gone through over the last four or five years that we can kind of build on. It's hard to say what the actual number is, but I think we're in a good spot, let's put it that way."

Nearing his 33rd birthday, the three-time NBA champion is tasked with revitalizing a squad that went 15-50 last season after five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. The team is 11-9 so far in its second straight year without star Klay Thompson, who missed last season with a torn ACL then tore his Achilles this offseason.

Curry said he feels as though he's in his "mid-20s," basketball-wise. But another sport's star is leading him to reflect upon his own career.

Curry met NFL legend Tom Brady in 2014. Years later, he says he's come to "appreciate greatness" from Brady, calling the six-time Super Bowl champion "amazing" while recognizing that his run atop the league after 21 seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"There are things that are within your control and things that aren't," Curry said. "But all the little things that you do on a daily basis, all the work that you put in, is building towards getting back to that stage and understanding—you're living in reality so you know unless you're playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs right now, there's a fine line between when you're at your peak and when you need to really get the most out of what you got on the court. That's kind of the perspective, so definitely think about it."

Curry said he'll be watching on Sunday to see if Brady will be able to earn his seventh Super Bowl ring with a defeat of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but clearly his admiration of the Bucs star is motivating him as he tries to continue his own NBA legacy this season.