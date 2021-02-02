Super Bowl 55: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers MVP Favorites and Stat Predictions

0 of 4

Doug Murray/Associated Press

You don't have to break out the trusty crystal ball to know there's a good chance the MVP crowned at Super Bowl LV will play the quarterback position.

For starters, that's how history has often seen this award handed out. Last year, Patrick Mahomes captured the hardware. Two years before that, Nick Foles went home with the coveted award. Prior to that, Tom Brady secured the fourth Super Bowl MVP of his prodigious career.

This quarterback-rich trail of bread crumbs, then, would lead you to believe a signal-caller will once again be recognized as the championship round's most valuable performer. But then once you factor in the quality of quarterbacks on the Kansas City Chiefs (Mahomes) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Brady), it becomes a near-lock.

Saying that, though, anything can happen on any given Sunday—Super Bowl Sunday included. For proof of that, just consider the list of previous winners also includes Malcolm Smith, Dexter Jackson and Larry Brown.

It's not a certainty, in other words, so it's worth gauging the entire field before zeroing in on a few likely recipients. We'll do exactly that by laying out the Super Bowl MVP odds courtesy of NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook, then predicting the final stat lines of a few of the favorites.